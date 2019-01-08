Irish FM: No Objections to Considering Article 50 Extension at EU Level

The statement was made at the Global Ireland 2025 Heads of Mission Conference in Dublin, which is currently ongoing for the second day in Dublin.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, while speaking at the Global Ireland 2025 Conference in Dublin Castle, noted that Ireland would not stand in the way if the UK asks EU officials to examine the possibility for a prolongation of article 50.

"If it is the case that at some point in the future that the British government seeks an extension of article 50, then that is something that will have to get consideration at an EU level", Simon Coveney told journalists, after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Dublin.

"But certainly from an Irish perspective, if such an ask happens, we won't be standing in the way on that", the Irish FM added.

The Global Ireland 2025 Conference in Dublin was reportedly attended on its second day by representatives of Ireland’s 83 diplomatic missions.

Article 50 stipulates that any member state is entitled to decide to leave the European Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.