Register
13:16 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police, Border Force and paramedics attend to migrants found following a search which was launched when an empty inflatable boat was found on Dungeness beach in Kent, England, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

    On-the-Run Migrants Arrested in UK Woman's Yard After Illegal Channel Crossing

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last week, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid turned to the help of the Defence Ministry with a request to deploy the Royal Navy in the English Channel to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

    Kimberly Addy, 31, who witnessed the detention of several migrants right outside her house after they travelled across the English Channel in an inflatable boat, wrote on Facebook of her surprise at seeing such a development on the street.

    "I was in the lounge feeding my baby when I saw the police outside. I saw the men there earlier but I didn't think anything of it. They were all walking around normally as if nothing had happened. But when police got here they seemed frail. There were only three of them here but I've heard eight of them were seen on the beach earlier. When the police came, they took their jackets off and police gave them foil blankets. An ambulance pulled up and police sent it away. I thought it was all a bit strange — I just saw it from my window. The men must have crossed through fields because they came in the opposite direction, not from Dungeness", Daily Mail cited her as saying.

    The Coast Guard launched a search for illegal migrants in Kent on 7 January after discovering the empty dinghy on the beach at Dungeness on Romney Marsh in the morning. Once it became clear that no one had been left stranded in the sea, the maritime operation was over. But hours later, police and border force officials arrived at a residential street in Lydd with some of the migrants, Daily Mail reported.

    "Border Force was contacted by HM Coastguard this morning, Monday January 7, at around 8.20am after they received reports of an unattended RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) at Dungeness, Kent. Border Force officers were deployed to secure the vessel. A search of the local area found eight people. Seven of those are now in Border Force care and the eighth has been transferred to hospital. A ninth man, who was also found in the area, has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK. The incident is currently being investigated by officers from Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation team", a spokesperson for the Home Office said in a statement.

    The operation comes amid mounting reports of illegal migrants trying to cross the Channel to reach the UK.

    Dover port, England
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcus Meissner / Dover ferry port
    France Unveils Plan for Deterring Undocumented Migrants in English Channel
    On 4 January, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that Britain sought to deploy the HMS Mersey in the Strait of Dover to help stem the flow of illegal migrants to the United Kingdom via the English Channel, adding that London wanted to "help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey".

    Just a day before that, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid asked Williamson to use the Royal Navy in the strait to help tackle the ongoing migrant crisis.

    Speaking upon his visit to Dover, Javid said "a question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker, why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country you arrived in?"

    In December, Javid said that the situation should be treated as a "major incident" and announced plans to bring two Border Force cutters back to the UK to boost sea patrols.

    "I have made a decision today to redeploy two of the Border Force's largest vessels, known as cutters, from abroad back to the UK, to southeast England, and they will be joining a cutter that is already there and two other coastal patrol vessels", Javid said.

    Related:

    France Unveils Plan for Deterring Undocumented Migrants in English Channel
    UK Deploys Royal Navy to English Channel to Curb Wave of Illegal Migration
    UK Border Force Deploys 2 Large Ships to English Channel Over Migrant Crisis
    UK Ex-Immigration Chief Calls for Action on Migrants Crossing English Channel
    Prof: It Was 'Inevitable' that Migrants Would Start Crossing English Channel
    France Takes 16 Migrants From Boat Attempting to Cross English Channel - Reports
    Tags:
    border force, migrant, illegal migrants, arrest, migration, detention, Gavin Williamson, Sajid Javid, English Channel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse