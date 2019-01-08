Czech Agencies, Companies to Face Audit Over Use of Huawei Products - Babis

"On Monday, the government instructed the relevant competent agencies to analyze risks related to the use of computer software of Chinese company Huawei, as well as those of ZTE. The audit will concern about 160 leading agencies, firms and enterprises, both public and private, with whom the NCISA will be closely cooperating", Babis said at a press conference.
He specified that the list of those subjected to the audit will include "power plants, power and water supply systems, telecommunications and information systems, medical facilities and the like".
The United States and several other countries have also raised security questions with regard to the Chinese telecommunications giants. The company, however, refuted the allegations. In particular, in response to NCISA claims, the representative of Huawei in the Czech Republic, Magda Teresa Partyka, said that there were no laws in China that would force Huawei or any other company to build so-called back doors into their products.
