03:58 GMT +308 January 2019
    Yellow vest protestors march past Le Musee D'Orsay in Paris on January 5, 2019, during a rally by yellow vest Gilets Jaunes anti-government protestors.

    Over 1,000 People Sentenced in France Over Yellow Vest Protests

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 1,000 people have been sentenced in France over the yellow vest protests that have been raging in the country since mid-November 2018, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday.

    "Over 1,000 sentences have been given in total. Around 5,600 people have been detained since the beginning of the [protest] movement," Philippe said as broadcast by TF1.

    Protesters wearing yellow vests shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration by the Women's yellow vests movement in Paris, France, January 6, 2019.
    The yellow vest protests, named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers, were initially triggered by planned diesel price increase, but then evolved into a broader movement against government policies. The protests have not calmed down even after the government cancelled the planned diesel price hike and introduced a range of measures to resolve the social and economic crisis in the country.

    The protests have been marked by violent clashes between yellow vest activists and police forces, with scores of detentions and injuries.

