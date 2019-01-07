Belgian Foreign Minister May Run for Post of Council of Europe’s Head - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian Foreign and Defense Minister Didier Reynders may run for the position of secretary general of the Council of Europe, the VRT broadcaster reported on Monday citing sources.

Reynders has nominated his candidacy and if elected, he will assume office on October 1, meaning that he has to leave the Belgian national politics, VRT reported.

January 10 is a deadline for applications for the job, while the election is set for June, according to the media outlet.

Thorbjorn Jagland, the former prime minister of Norway, has been serving as the Council of Europe’s chief since October 2009.

Council of Europe was founded in 1949 in order to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in the region. At the moment, it has 47 member states with over 800 mln people.