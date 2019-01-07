Austria Suffers From Heavy Snowfall, Has Snowbanks up to 2 Metres (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Authorities in southern Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have closed highways and some railroads due to heavy snowfall in the region, according to Fox News reports.

Thousands of tourists ended the Christmas holiday in the Alps on 6 January being evacuated due to heavy snowfall, including visitors to the popular Matterhorn in Switzerland, Fox News reported, saying that airports and trains have experienced mass cancellations.

According to the media, three skiers in Austria and two people in Bavaria died in weather-related incidents over the weekend.

Social media users have shared photos and videos of the snowfall consequences online.

Video: 6 feet of snow has fallen in the last week in parts of Austria. pic.twitter.com/GpAbowoans — Jeffrey Porter (@JeffreyPorterPM) 5 января 2019 г.

The risk for avalanches in the northern Alps remains high, according to reports.

Our neighbour in Austria sent this photo pic.twitter.com/Wxhs8SyWHa — The Scots Greys (@4deerhound) 6 января 2019 г.

Fox News reported that some schools have been closed because of the weather conditions in southern Bavaria.

Als je van sneeuw houdt, dan kom je volop aan je trekken in de Duitse en Oostenrijkse Alpen. Wie wil er niet een sneeuwduik nemen?



Meer op: https://t.co/HLyBoJ2hAU pic.twitter.com/gBYUEg9yfX — Weerplaza.nl (@Weerplaza) 7 января 2019 г.

READ MORE: Massive Snowfall Hits Central France, Disrupts Traffic (VIDEO, PHOTO)

The amount of the snowfall on the ground ranges from 158 cm in Germany to 1.2 metres in Innsbruck, Austria. The ski area of Tauplitzalm in Styria reportedly has 210 cm of freshly fallen snow.