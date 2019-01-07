Man Charged With Murdering London-Bound Train Passenger Says He 'Hears Voices'

A 14-year-old boy who saw his father stabbed to death in front of his eyes on a train as they headed into London for a day out is being comforted by relatives.

Darren Pencille, 35, appeared in court on Monday, January 7, accused of murdering Lee Pomeroy, 51, who was stabbed nine times shortly after a train left Guildford, an affluent commuter town in Surrey on Friday, January 4.

Mr. Pomeroy, who died on the eve of his 52nd birthday, was on his way into the capital to "spend some quality time together" with his son before the boy went back to school after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

But as soon after the train pulled out of the station an altercation broke out with another passenger and Mr. Pomeroy suffered a fatal knife injury.

His attacker got off the train at Clandon station while the train continued on to Horsley, where police and paramedics finally arrived and tried in vain to save Mr. Pomeroy's life.

Police Search For Fugitive

A search began for the fugitive and train services between the south coast and London Waterloo were severely disrupted during Friday's rush hour.

Pencille was arrested at an apartment in Farnham, south of Guildford, at 6am on Saturday, January 5, and was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Sunday, January 6.

His girlfriend Chelsea Mitchell, 27, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court, on the outskirts of London, on Monday.

Pencille told the court he was "innocent until proven guilty".

"I'm paranoid. I'm hearing voices," he said.

Victim Owned an IT Company

Mr. Pomeroy lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm.

"Lee took his son on a trip to London hoping to spend some quality time with him which was cut short by a horrific and pointless attack," said his family, in a statement issued through British Transport Police.

"Lee…was an honest, bright person, who loved music very much, he knew history and art and he was a bachelor of science in Maths. He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family. He was an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble. He was a loving husband and father, he will be deeply missed by all his family," said his family.

Pencille, who is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court later on Monday, is expected to go on trial later in the year.