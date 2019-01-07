Register
17:10 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife attack

    Man Charged With Murdering London-Bound Train Passenger Says He 'Hears Voices'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A 14-year-old boy who saw his father stabbed to death in front of his eyes on a train as they headed into London for a day out is being comforted by relatives.

    Darren Pencille, 35, appeared in court on Monday, January 7, accused of murdering Lee Pomeroy, 51, who was stabbed nine times shortly after a train left Guildford, an affluent commuter town in Surrey on Friday, January 4.

    Mr. Pomeroy, who died on the eve of his 52nd birthday, was on his way into the capital to "spend some quality time together" with his son before the boy went back to school after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

    But as soon after the train pulled out of the station an altercation broke out with another passenger and Mr. Pomeroy suffered a fatal knife injury.

    His attacker got off the train at Clandon station while the train continued on to Horsley, where police and paramedics finally arrived and tried in vain to save Mr. Pomeroy's life.

    Police Search For Fugitive

    A search began for the fugitive and train services between the south coast and London Waterloo were severely disrupted during Friday's rush hour.

    Pencille was arrested at an apartment in Farnham, south of Guildford, at 6am on Saturday, January 5, and was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Sunday, January 6.

    His girlfriend Chelsea Mitchell, 27, has been charged with assisting an offender.

    Both appeared at Staines Magistrates' Court, on the outskirts of London, on Monday.

    Pencille told the court he was "innocent until proven guilty".

    "I'm paranoid. I'm hearing voices," he said.    

    Victim Owned an IT Company

    Mr. Pomeroy lived in Guildford and owned an IT firm.

    "Lee took his son on a trip to London hoping to spend some quality time with him which was cut short by a horrific and pointless attack," said his family, in a statement issued through British Transport Police. 

    "Lee…was an honest, bright person, who loved music very much, he knew history and art and he was a bachelor of science in Maths. He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family. He was an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble. He was a loving husband and father, he will be deeply missed by all his family," said his family.

    Pencille, who is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court later on Monday, is expected to go on trial later in the year.  

    Related:

    Terror Cell Behind Hikers' Gruesome Murder Targeted Security Services, Tourists
    Canadian Imam Claims Saying 'Merry Christmas' Worse Than Murder, Twitter Seethes
    Swedish National TV Under Fire for 'Hushing Up' Details of Hikers' Brutal Murder
    Moroccо Detains 9 People Linked to Murder of 2 European Climbers - Reports
    Tags:
    passenger, son, murder, train, British Transport Police, Surrey, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse