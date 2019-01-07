Dozens of Flights Cancelled at Berlin’s Airports Amid Strike (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Security personnel at Berlin’s Tegel and Schoenefeld airports went on a strike on Monday to demand a pay increase, which has resulted in dozens of flights being cancelled or delayed, the newspaper Berliner Morgenpost reported.

The German labour union Verdi called on airport security personnel to go on strike on Monday to send "a first warning signal" to employers.

The strike started at 5:00 a.m local time (04:00 GMT) and concluded at 8:45 a.m. Many passengers had been informed in advance about the strike, according to Berliner Morgenpost.

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled due to the strike, according to the newspaper.

The Verdi union is holding talks with the airport’s executives on raising hourly wages for some 23,000 employees, although no result has been achieved so far, according to the media outlet.