MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man was hospitalised after setting himself on fire at the Turkish Consulate in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Monday, Dutch News reported.

According to the Dutch News portal, the incident took place at 9:00 a.m. (08:00 GMT), with the man being conscious. The man was evacuated by an air ambulance.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported, citing police, that law enforcement considered the incident to be a suicide attempt.

According to the media, the Turkish Consulate was not immediately available for comment.