German Police Search Flat in Heilbronn as Part of Data Breach Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office has searched a flat in the southwestern city of Heilbronn as part of a probe into a recent hacking attack that exposed the personal data of hundreds of German politicians, the broadcaster ARD reported, citing security sources.

According to the broadcaster ARD, the searches took place on the morning of January 6th. The police reportedly seized some technical devices during the searches.

A 19-year-old man, whose flat was searched, is reportedly being treated as a witness in the case and has been questioned by the police.

The man earlier said on Twitter that he had long been acquainted with a hacker operating under the alias "0rbit," who is suspected of having been behind the data breach, the broadcaster said. The young man reportedly works in IT.

German media reported on 4 January that hackers had published the addresses, phone numbers, some work and personal correspondence of hundreds of German politicians, as well as some internal party documents.