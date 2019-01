MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has told a local newspaper he planned to meet Monday with Arne Schoenbohm, head of the federal cybersecurity agency, to discuss the recent data breach.

"The public will know everything that I will know… by the middle of next week at the latest", Seehofer said to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

The agency, BSI, admitted on Saturday it had known since last December about five instances of German politicians having their personal emails and social media details accessed by hackers.

BSI said it was not until January 4 that it pieced together the evidence on all breaches that came to its attention. German reported that day that personal details of hundreds of politicians and media figures had been leaked online.

