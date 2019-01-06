Heathrow Airport on Lockdown Following Reported 'Security Alert' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Police officers are responding to a "security alert" at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, the Daily Mirror reported Sunday, claiming that the disruption had started at 1:30 pm.
According to posts on social media, people are gathering at the security gate. The police have stated that officers are assessing a piece of luggage in the terminal.
Police in Heathrow are assessing an item of luggage at Terminal 2. No reported injuries. Enquiries ongoing. Thanks for your cooperation @HeathrowAirport— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 6 января 2019 г.
There are no reports of victims at the moment.
@HeathrowAirport what on earth is happening at terminal two? #heathrow #police #delays #queues pic.twitter.com/l6K0nfTIoQ— Ben Weston (@benwestonradio) 6 января 2019 г.
All flights at the airport have reportedly been delayed.
Security gate at Heathrow T2 now. No info on what’s happening from staff. pic.twitter.com/GBlAMXvS4q— Craig Evans (@CraigJohnEvans) 6 января 2019 г.
People in the airport have posted photos and videos, claiming nobody is able to enter the terminal.
Current situation at Heathrow. No one being allowed to enter #terminaltwo #heathrow #lockdown #police #heathrowairport pic.twitter.com/hKm7DAieeU— Ben Weston (@benwestonradio) 6 января 2019 г.
Lockdown at Heathrow T2, with security lines closed. I can’t see police but folks further up have seen them. No one on the ground will tell us a thing but Twitter says it’s a suspicious package. Travel! Is! Fun!! pic.twitter.com/CkYR7KoQM1
— Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) 6 января 2019 г.
London Heathrow terminal 2 security closed due to bomb scare. #londonheathrow pic.twitter.com/auCNSIsamk— Paul Block (@paulblock13) 6 января 2019 г.
Earlier in November, armed police responded to a suspicious package in Heathrow's Terminal 4, briefly locking down the airport, however, the item turned out to be harmless.
