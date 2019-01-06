Heathrow Airport on Lockdown Following Reported 'Security Alert' (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The security alert comes just a few weeks after drones were spotted near Gatwick Airport's runways, disrupting the Christmas travel plans of 140,000 travellers.

Police officers are responding to a "security alert" at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport, the Daily Mirror reported Sunday, claiming that the disruption had started at 1:30 pm.

According to posts on social media, people are gathering at the security gate. The police have stated that officers are assessing a piece of luggage in the terminal.

Police in Heathrow are assessing an item of luggage at Terminal 2. No reported injuries. Enquiries ongoing. Thanks for your cooperation @HeathrowAirport — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 6 января 2019 г.

There are no reports of victims at the moment.

All flights at the airport have reportedly been delayed.

Security gate at Heathrow T2 now. No info on what’s happening from staff. pic.twitter.com/GBlAMXvS4q — Craig Evans (@CraigJohnEvans) 6 января 2019 г.

People in the airport have posted photos and videos, claiming nobody is able to enter the terminal.

Lockdown at Heathrow T2, with security lines closed. I can’t see police but folks further up have seen them. No one on the ground will tell us a thing but Twitter says it’s a suspicious package. Travel! Is! Fun!! pic.twitter.com/CkYR7KoQM1

London Heathrow terminal 2 security closed due to bomb scare. #londonheathrow pic.twitter.com/auCNSIsamk — Paul Block (@paulblock13) 6 января 2019 г.

Earlier in November, armed police responded to a suspicious package in Heathrow's Terminal 4, briefly locking down the airport, however, the item turned out to be harmless.