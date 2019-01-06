Netizens Jeer at Swedish Envoy's Panic Over 'Bonfire' Lit by Yellow Vests

The so-called yellow vests have been holding demonstrations across France for the eighth weekend in a row, protesting against government policies.

In a now-deleted tweet, Sweden’s Ambassador to France Veronika Wand-Danielsson wrote that yellow vest protesters had lit a fire outside the embassies of Sweden and Tunisia in Paris.

“And where are the police? Thanks to friendly neighbours we were able to extinguish the fires”, she tweeted on 5 January, attaching photos to the post.

Some netizens managed to take a screenshot of the tweet before the ambassador removed it following a backlash online, and bombarded her with sarcastic comments:

TWEET: “Will the demonstration turn into a diplomatic incident? The ambassador of Sweden accuses yellow vests of having lit a fire in front of the diplomatic premises (as well as that of Tunisia) and calls for police action… on Twitter. Unbelievable. #ActeVIII”

TWEET: “It's good to know how to put it out, now it will be necessary to be able to extinguish it. For information: it is not the police who extinguish the fire but the firefighters. For information: the police have not yet invented inspector gadget to be able to be everywhere at once. Kisses Sweden”.

Another user sarcastically addressed the ambassador’s role in handling the situation:

TWEET: “Thank you Madame Ambassador for coming out with a bucket of water to douse the burning box. A true Viking!”

A fellow Twitter user mockingly wrote in Swedish: “I hope you were quick to extinguish [it] as this little bonfire would have burned out in 10 minutes”.

Some social media users, however, penned that they were ashamed of the protesters’ behaviour:

TWEET: “I’m really ashamed of France now… A blaze in front of Sweden’s Embassy…”

One even offered his apologies to the ambassador:

TWEET: “As a French citizen, I modestly apologise, Madame Ambassador. These actions are unacceptable, do not represent the majority of French people and the respect they have for your country”.

The demonstrations have been ongoing nationwide since mid-November, with French people initially protesting against a hike in diesel and gasoline taxes. Despite the fact that the French authorities scrapped their plans, the protests evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.

Rallies have been marked by violent clashes between demonstrators and French police, who have been forced to use tear gas and batons to stop the crowd.