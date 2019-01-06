Register
16:56 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators wearing yellow vests stands next to a burning bicycle at the Champs Elysees avenue during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

    Netizens Jeer at Swedish Envoy's Panic Over 'Bonfire' Lit by Yellow Vests

    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The so-called yellow vests have been holding demonstrations across France for the eighth weekend in a row, protesting against government policies.

    In a now-deleted tweet, Sweden’s Ambassador to France Veronika Wand-Danielsson wrote that yellow vest protesters had lit a fire outside the embassies of Sweden and Tunisia in Paris.

    “And where are the police? Thanks to friendly neighbours we were able to extinguish the fires”, she tweeted on 5 January, attaching photos to the post.

    Some netizens managed to take a screenshot of the tweet before the ambassador removed it following a backlash online, and bombarded her with sarcastic comments:

    TWEET: “Will the demonstration turn into a diplomatic incident? The ambassador of Sweden accuses yellow vests of having lit a fire in front of the diplomatic premises (as well as that of Tunisia) and calls for police action… on Twitter. Unbelievable. #ActeVIII”

    TWEET: “It's good to know how to put it out, now it will be necessary to be able to extinguish it. For information: it is not the police who extinguish the fire but the firefighters. For information: the police have not yet invented inspector gadget to be able to be everywhere at once. Kisses Sweden”.

    Another user sarcastically addressed the ambassador’s role in handling the situation:

    TWEET: “Thank you Madame Ambassador for coming out with a bucket of water to douse the burning box. A true Viking!”

    A fellow Twitter user mockingly wrote in Swedish: “I hope you were quick to extinguish [it] as this little bonfire would have burned out in 10 minutes”.

    Some social media users, however, penned that they were ashamed of the protesters’ behaviour:

    TWEET: “I’m really ashamed of France now… A blaze in front of Sweden’s Embassy…”

    One even offered his apologies to the ambassador:

    TWEET: “As a French citizen, I modestly apologise, Madame Ambassador. These actions are unacceptable, do not represent the majority of French people and the respect they have for your country”.

    The demonstrations have been ongoing nationwide since mid-November, with French people initially protesting against a hike in diesel and gasoline taxes. Despite the fact that the French authorities scrapped their plans, the protests evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.

    READ MORE: 'Justice Will Prevail': Macron Denounces Violence at Yellow Vest Protests

    Rallies have been marked by violent clashes between demonstrators and French police, who have been forced to use tear gas and batons to stop the crowd.

    Related:

    'Justice Will Prevail': Macron Denounces Violence at Yellow Vest Protests
    Yellow Vests Spill Into New Year Across France, Thousands Still Rallying
    Day of Rage: Smoke Rises Over Paris as Yellow Vest Riots Turn Violent (VIDEOS)
    French Author Houellebecq Releases Novel With Plot Echoing Yellow Vest Revolt
    'Yellow Vests' Movement Holds Protests in Paris for Eight Weeks in Row (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    ambassador, embassy, police, blaze, fire, demonstration, protests, yellow vests, yellow vest, Tunisia, Sweden, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse