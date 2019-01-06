Second Brexit Referendum Would Be Divisive, Not Decisive - UK Health Minister

"I certainly hope that the chances of the deal going through have improved. I think if people have gone back to their constituencies, as I have, and talked to normal people then they will have found an overwhelming sense of 'please can we just get on with it'", Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told Sky News on Sunday.
READ MORE: UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook — Report
The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the terms of the exit need to be approved by the British Parliament, where many lawmakers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate some of the provisions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)