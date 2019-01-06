Second Brexit Referendum Would Be Divisive, Not Decisive - UK Health Minister

The minister’s statement comes after The Independent published results of a poll on a second Brexit referendum, claiming that 53 percent were in favour of the idea, while 47 percent oppose a new vote.

"I certainly hope that the chances of the deal going through have improved. I think if people have gone back to their constituencies, as I have, and talked to normal people then they will have found an overwhelming sense of 'please can we just get on with it'", Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told Sky News on Sunday.

He also stressed that another referendum on the issue would be "divisive, not decisive", adding that the country would retain an unimpeded supply of medicine even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, if "everyone does what they should".

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the terms of the exit need to be approved by the British Parliament, where many lawmakers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate some of the provisions.