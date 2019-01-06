Majority of UK Voters Back Final Say Vote on Brexit Deal - Poll

"The YouGov survey of 25,000 citizens showed 53 percent favour a second referendum while 47 percent do not, once those answering 'don't know' have been discounted", The Independent reported.
Britons would back staying in the EU 54 percent to 46 percent if there was a re-run of the 2016 question, according to The Independent citing the survey, commissioned by the People's Vote. The poll was conducted among 25,000 citizens, while more than 1.1 million people signed a petition backing The Independent's Final Say campaign.
Labour MPs are anticipated to vote against the withdrawal deal when it returns to the Commons later this month, while Jeremy Corbyn has expressed some doubts about the decision, saying he could back a deal that guarantees a customs union and support for workers' rights.
EU leaders have made it clear they are ready to give May all the reassurances she needs but the deal is not up for debate. The Irish prime minister said Thursday his country had stepped up preparations for a no-deal scenario.
