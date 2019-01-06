Register
09:17 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Majority of UK Voters Back Final Say Vote on Brexit Deal - Poll

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over half of Britons back a second Brexit referendum, thinking that the final say on the UK’s coming exit from the EU should be decided by the public, according to the biggest Brexit poll held since the 2016 referendum.

    "The YouGov survey of 25,000 citizens showed 53 percent favour a second referendum while 47 percent do not, once those answering 'don't know' have been discounted", The Independent reported.

    Britons would back staying in the EU 54 percent to 46 percent if there was a re-run of the 2016 question, according to The Independent citing the survey, commissioned by the People's Vote. The poll was conducted among 25,000 citizens, while more than 1.1 million people signed a petition backing The Independent's Final Say campaign.

    UK No-Deal Lorries Queue
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    UK Transport Department Runs Queuing Tests in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    The poll has also indicated that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party would lose another eight points from 34 percent to 26 percent — "if its MPs join with the Tories to support the prime minister's Brexit deal".

    Labour MPs are anticipated to vote against the withdrawal deal when it returns to the Commons later this month, while Jeremy Corbyn has expressed some doubts about the decision, saying he could back a deal that guarantees a customs union and support for workers' rights.

    READ MORE: UK PM 'Hasn't Really Got Brexit in Her Bones' — Political Commentator

    Estate Agent boards stand outside properties in London, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook – Report
    The United Kingdom is due to quit its membership of the European Union on March 29 but the terms of the exit need to be approved by the UK parliament, where many lawmakers have urged May to renegotiate some of the provisions.

    EU leaders have made it clear they are ready to give May all the reassurances she needs but the deal is not up for debate. The Irish prime minister said Thursday his country had stepped up preparations for a no-deal scenario.

    Related:

    UK Transport Department Runs Queuing Tests in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    UK PM 'Hasn't Really Got Brexit in Her Bones' - Political Commentator
    UK Housing Prices Fall to 5-Year Low Due to 'Uncertain' Brexit Outlook – Report
    Most Tories Would Choose No Deal Over May's Brexit Plan - Poll
    Tags:
    EU Withdrawal Bill, poll, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse