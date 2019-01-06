'Justice Will Prevail': Macron Denounces Violence at Yellow Vest Protests

"Once again, an extreme violence came to attack the Republic… Those who commit these acts have forgotten the essence of our civil pact. Justice will prevail. Everyone must pull themselves together to bring about discussion and dialogue," Macron said on Twitter.
The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police. At least 50,000 people across France continued on Saturday to keep up pressure on the government, according to local media.
In Paris, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux was evacuated from his office after a group of protesters forced their way into the ministry, French media reported.
