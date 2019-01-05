WATCH UK Police Clash With Protesters As ‘Yellow Vests’ Rallies Spread to London

The "yellow vests" protests that have been rocking France since November have spread beyond the country’s borders, with mass demonstrations taking place in neighbouring Belgium.

At least 100 activists, wearing yellow vests similar to those in France marched through Westminster towards Trafalgar Square.

"Three men were arrested on suspicion of public order offences… A 13-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of assault on police", a Metropolitan Police spokesman stated.

Gilet Jaunes (London Supporters Club) away at Westminster with their rendition of ‘don’t take me home’ #GiletsJaunes #yellowvests pic.twitter.com/HxIv3klRz7 — The Master of None (@fromwisetoweah) 5 января 2019 г.

Various videos showed protesters using smoke bombs and confronting the police.

Yellow vest protesters outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport. Also some counter protesters. Slogans being shouted back and forth but no trouble. pic.twitter.com/YSoEWAvjvl — Ian Craig (@ArgusICraig) 5 января 2019 г.

According to media reports, the clashes led to traffic delays in Westminster and in the direction of Regent Street and Piccadilly Circus.

Far Right 'Yellow Vest' protesters setting off smoke bombs outside Downing Street. Arrests starting to happen. Things are getting serious. pic.twitter.com/qFhyuIyhjH — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) 5 января 2019 г.

In the meantime, the rallies in France have turned violent, with demonstrators clashing with French police on footbridges crossing the River Seine.