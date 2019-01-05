Register
    Fugitive Illegal Migrant Roams UK Streets Armed With Axe & Cleaver, Gets Busted

    As police in EU states struggle to cope with increasing crime rates, allegedly caused by the migrant influx from the Middle East, criminals from foreign countries have been strengthening their positions. One such criminal escaped UK law enforcement in 2018, but was recently caught carrying weapons in broad daylight.

    British police have arrested Arsen Spahiu, a 25-year-old migrant from Albania, as he was walking down a street in Portsmouth holding an axe and a meat cleaver, Breitbart reported on 5 January. Apart from the dangerous-looking weapons, the man was carrying a fake driver's licence.

    Supporters and members of the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) (File)
    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Right-Wing Squads Patrol German Town Following Migrant Attack on Locals - Report

    It remains unclear what the man was going to do with his weapons, but police were definitely pleased to catch Spahiu, as he was wanted on suspicion of possessing cocaine and heroin with the intent to supply. He was originally arrested in April 2018, but was released for the duration of the investigation.

    Spahiu, who is an illegal alien in the country, managed to effectively avoid detection by law enforcement, but it seems that something pushed him out of hiding.  The man could be a member of Albanian crime circles, which have recently increased their presence in the country. In 2017, British police reported that Albanian gangsters, working jointly with South American cartels, had assumed control of most drug trafficking operations in the country.

    READ MORE: Illegal Syrian Migrant Arrested in France Over Terror Attack Threats — Report

    The UK has deployed Royal Navy ships in the English Channel amid an increase of illegal migrants entering the country from France. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner vowed to increase security in ports and strengthen coordination between the UK and France to resolve the issue.

    In 2015, European countries experienced a massive influx of migrants coming from the Middle East, which has allegedly led to a rise in the number of crimes, cases of especially rape. The search for migrant criminals has been complicated by some migrants not staying in one place, occasionally crossing into other countries.

    fugitive, crime, illegal migrants, Meat Cleaver, axe, United Kingdom
