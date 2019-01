Day of Rage: Smoke Rises Over Paris as Yellow Vest Riots Turn Violent (VIDEOS)

Yellow Vest protesters are holding rallies across France for the eighth week in a row, demonstrating against the policies of President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Yellow Vest protests in Paris turned violent on 5 January as demonstrators clashed with French police on foot bridges crossing the River Seine. Police, in turn, used tear gas against the crowd and batons to fight them back, with hundreds reportedly being injured in riots.

PARIS #5janvier — Tensions entre #GiletsJaunes et gendarme sur un pont proche de l’Assemblée Nationale #Acte8 pic.twitter.com/WtbWolw4Mr — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 5 January 2019

The demonstrations have been ongoing nationwide since mid-November, with people initially protesting against an increase in diesel and gasoline taxes. Although the French government abandoned its plans, the rallies evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs, with many calling for President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.