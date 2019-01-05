Day of Rage: Smoke Rises Over Paris as Yellow Vest Riots Turn Violent (VIDEOS)

Yellow Vest protests in Paris turned violent on 5 January as demonstrators clashed with French police on foot bridges crossing the River Seine. Police, in turn, used tear gas against the crowd and batons to fight them back, with hundreds reportedly being injured in riots.
PARIS #5janvier — Tensions entre #GiletsJaunes et gendarme sur un pont proche de l’Assemblée Nationale #Acte8 pic.twitter.com/WtbWolw4Mr— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 5 January 2019
PARIS #5janvier —Tensions en cours entre #GiletsJaunes et forces de l’ordre. Projectiles contre lacrymogène. #Acte8 pic.twitter.com/w3xpT4Ed9L— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) 5 January 2019
#giletsjaunes #paris pic.twitter.com/8BXWBVDnr8— Aurélien Poivret (@AurelienPoivret) 5 January 2019
#France: Tensions between the #YellowVests and police forces in front of the National Assembly in #Paris#GiletsJaunes #ActeVIIIpic.twitter.com/C3L6VTEhr2— EHA News (@eha_news) 5 January 2019
⚡ In the vicinity of the City Hall, protesters threw projectiles at security forces who responded with tear gas — means more #resistance!#Paris #update #YellowVests #GJ #Revolution #Solidarity #Acte8pic.twitter.com/juWgNpYUfu— Radio Paris (@paris_update) 5 January 2019
The demonstrations have been ongoing nationwide since mid-November, with people initially protesting against an increase in diesel and gasoline taxes. Although the French government abandoned its plans, the rallies evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs, with many calling for President Emmanuel Macron’s resignation.
