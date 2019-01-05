Register
05 January 2019
    UK Creating Network to Counter 'Russian Disinformation' in EU, US - Anonymous

    Europe
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UK Integrity Initiative project, engaged in information campaigns targeting Russia, is creating a branch network in states that used to be part of the Soviet Union and in European states, and also suggests to the UK government to create branches in the US, according to the Anonymous hacktivist group documents.

    According to one of the documents, the Integrity Initiative project, intending to "track, expose and counter the increasing current of Russian malign influence and disinformation throughout the West", plans to open new clusters for disseminating information on "growing problem from Russia" in Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Malta, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

    The clusters will be tasked to help the general public to "understand better" the alleged threat coming from Russia via providing information, including through social media. Such clusters already operate in France, Lithuania, Italy, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Moldova, Malta, and Jordan, and unite governmental officials, scientists, and representatives of the media.

    The Integrity Initiative also cooperates with a range of international organizations, including the European Union and NATO, on this matter.

    It also plans to expand activities in the United States in order to "contribute to changing the attitude towards Russian malign influence and disinformation by enriching the public discourse with facts about Russian malign behaviour".

    READ MORE: Defamation Impossible: Hackers Leak More Details on UK's Info War in Europe

    For this purpose, the Integrity Initiative's Institute for Spacecraft will open an office in Washington, and the project will also establish centres in other major cities across the United States.

    Russia has repeatedly denied all accusations of meddling into any state's internal affairs. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Integrity Initiative's goal was to damage Russia's reputation.

    UK Integrity Initiative Mentions 'EU Disinformation Unit' in Docs

    The UK Integrity Initiative project mentions a "Brussels-based EU Disinformation Unit" in its documents, according to a scan that the Anonymous hacktivist group released late on 4 January.

    One of the documents related to Integrity Initiative's activities in Moldova, dubbed "Moldova —suggested priorities for consideration by clusters and UK staff in light of recent and ongoing developments", suggests to "cascade" various publications "on how Moldova’s internal situation is exploited for the purpose of building Russian and Russian speaking influence in EU" "through relevant clusters, especially Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, but also Belgium (Brussels based EU Disinformation Unit, and NATO) and Netherlands (Europol)".

    In 2015, the EU East StratCom Task Force unit was created to tackle "Russian disinformation." The task force unites communication experts from EU institutions that fund their activities for short-term projects.

    Documents on Integrity Initiative’s Operations in Armenia

    Hackers from the Anonymous group published a new batch of leaked documents on the activities of the UK state-funded Integrity Initiative project in Armenia, including a list of disloyal journalists, publications timetable, contacts' list and payment documents.

    UK Integrity Initiative: RT is 'Seen as the Most Trusted Source' - Anonymous
    The documents, revealed by Anonymous late on 4 December, include a timetable of activities of the Institute for Statecraft, which funds Integrity Initiative, for March-June 2016, including a list of media publications on Russia and its alleged negative role in the world. The batch also featured an article by a researcher, Eduard Abrahamyan, on the recent protests in Armenia, called "Moscow Worries Armenian ‘Velvet Revolution’ Could Lessen Its Leverage Over Yerevan".

    The hackers also published an invoice for the payment of 250 pounds ($329) to this researcher, which reads that he has "briefed the audience about the ongoing dynamics of Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy".

    READ MORE: Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic — Cyber Security Expert

    Notably, the Production Timetable of the Institute for Statecraft, published by the hackers, includes "eight complaints forwarded to [UK media watchdog] Ofcom on RT's failure to ensure due to impartiality with a request to launch a formal investigation".

    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT
    Late on Friday, the group published documents and invoices, which it claims are the evidence showing that the Integrity Initiative project carries out analysis of the activities of the UK opposition Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as the RT broadcaster, with the use of UK taxpayers’ money. The documents, particularly, concern the coverage of the Salisbury poisoning incident and the situation in the Middle East, namely in Syria. The UK Foreign Office has recognized the authenticity of the documents, which were released by Anonymous last year, concerning London’s interference in EU countries’ affairs and waging an information war against Russia. The documents include reports on RT’s activities and invoices for writing them for Integrity Initiative.

    One of the documents, released by Anonymous on 4 January, is a report on the coverage of the recent protests in Armenia, showing that the Integrity Initiative’s staff emphasized Russia’s alleged negative role in them. Moreover, comments and examples of the publications include their criticism toward journalists who covered the protests from the pro-Russian point of view.

    The hackers also leaked a list of "activists in Armenia that contribute Russian interests, propagandising and promoting Russia’s official posture and intentions, meantime positioning themselves as ‘analysts’, ‘experts’, ‘politics’".

    On December 20, Ofcom said that RT had breached the regulator's broadcast rules by failing to provide impartial news coverage in seven programs aired in March and April, a decision at which RT, in turn, has expressed its disappointment, suggesting that the regulator had not taken its reasoning into account. Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, noted that the watchdog had found the violations six months after UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she would "expel the Russian propaganda as she calls it."

    Documents, subsequently revealed by the hackers, showed that the complaints had been written by an employee of the Institute for Statecraft, Ben Nimmo, who is in charge of the Integrity Initiative project, with UK taxpayers' money.

    READ MORE: Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote

    Hackers Threaten to Leak 9/11 Files That Will ‘Top Snowden’s Finest Work’
    The hacktivist group published the first batch of documents on the activities of the Integrity Initiative project, funded by the Institute for Statecraft, in November. Anonymous said that the program, launched in 2015, was financed by the UK government, as well as NATO, Facebook and the US State Department. The hacktivist group described the program as a "large-scale information secret service" created by London to "counteract Russian propaganda."

    Anonymous also claimed that the Integrity Initiative included covert structures to interfere in domestic affairs of several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, Spain, and Montenegro.

    According to the hackers, the program of the Institute for Statecraft has not been renewed since 2017 while there was no information on its employees and contact details in the public domain. The source code of its online publications allows assuming that they have been issued automatically, according to the hackers.

    Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic - Cyber Security Expert
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    Anonymous Hacktivists Release New Part of UK Integrity Initiative Project Docs
