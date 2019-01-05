Test Results Show No Ebola Cases in Sweden - Reports

A patient in Sweden who was taken to a hospital with a supposed case of Ebola was found not to be suffering from the extremely infectious and potentially deadly disease, The Local reported citing health care officials.

"The young man… who had symptoms… is not suffering from Ebola. That is what the result of tests shows", a representative from Uppsala University Hospital, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Stockholm, stated.

The tests conducted by the medical staff have also shown that the man is not suffering from Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, Marburg or Rift Valley Fever, according to The Local.

The Local reported that health officials earlier stated that it was "still only a matter of suspicion, other diseases are also entirely possible" and after the test results came in late on 4 December, it was found the man was not carrying the virus.

Uppsala University Hospital in Enköping was closed down for several hours with no patients or staff being allowed to enter or exit while the man with symptoms including blood in his vomit and stool, which can be symptoms of Ebola was attended to by the doctors.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organisation to have a 50-percent fatality rate.