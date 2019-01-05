Register
06:34 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    ship to shore cranes stack shipping containers on-board the container ship Maersk Semarang, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga

    Tonnes of Hazardous Substances Lost in German Waters During Storm - Authorities

    © AP Photo / Stephen B. Morton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Those who spot the lost containers should not approach them and should call emergencies services, the German maritime emergencies agency said.

    During the storm on Wednesday, MSC Zoe cargo vessel lost over 270 containers, one of them contained 7.7 tonnes of benzoyl peroxide and 1.5 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries, the agency said.

    Flag of Vietnam
    © Sputnik / Sergei Subbotin
    Blogger Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For Reporting on Toxic Spill in Vietnam
    The severe storm caught one of the world’s largest container ships  as it was sailing under the Panamanian flag from the Dutch port of Antwerp to the German port of Bremerhaven.

    "Two 20-feet containers with hazardous cargo fell into the sea," the agency said. The authorities noted that one of the containers included 280 boxes with benzoyl peroxide while the other one had 457 boxes of lithium-ion batteries inside.

    READ MORE: Native Americans Demand Mining Reform After Colorado Toxic River Spill

    If a container with benzoyl peroxide is damaged, the substance will go down to the bottom, thus the risks for marine life would be limited. However, the threat will be bigger if a container is brought ashore, according to the agency.

    The MSC shipping company, in its turn, said it had stepped up a clean-up operation concentrated around the Dutch and German coastlines, due to the container spill from MSC Zoe.

    "In close collaboration with local authorities, MSC is now working with a number of salvage companies to add momentum to the quick response started on 2 January. In some locations, MSC is also taking over contracts initiated by local authorities as part of an emergency reaction to the incident, in order to provide a sustained and effective response operation," the company said in a statement.

    The statement noted that special equipment was used in the operation.

    READ MORE: Toxic Fuel Spill Prompts Massive Cleanup in Vancouver

    Related:

    Toxic Chemicals Spill in Siberia Threatens Russian 'Closed City' - Reports
    Blogger Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For Reporting on Toxic Spill in Vietnam
    Criminal Probe Launched After Toxic Chemical Spill at Colorado Air Force Base
    US Senators Blame Environmental Agency, Old Mines for Colorado Toxic Spill
    Native Americans Demand Mining Reform After Colorado Toxic River Spill
    Tags:
    hazardous substances, containers, loss, incident, storm, MSC Zoe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse