Register
23:36 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-war protesters wave a Syrian flag as they demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London

    'Appalling': Russian Embassy Says UK Ducking Responsibility For Syrian Crisis

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in London on Friday hit back at UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for calling Moscow a threat to the rules-based international order.

    "We do not accept the concept of a ‘rules-based international order.’ The international order must be based on international laws – legal norms agreed by all states," a spokesperson for the embassy said in a statement.

    The spokesperson said London was trying to replace the idea of international laws by a set of vague rules to cover up its legal shortcomings and evade responsibility for breaking laws, while accusing others of violations.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria — Watchdog

    The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom also said Friday that it had been taken aback by London’s attempt to avoid responsibility for the Syrian crisis, shifting it onto Russia despite history of the Western coalition supporting militants in the Middle Eastern country.

    "The cynicism with which Hunt shifts the responsibility for further developments in Syria onto Russia is appalling. Let's not forget that it is the United Kingdom alongside its allies, who bear a huge share of the blame for the many years the Syrian people suffering. Western countries encouraged the adversaries of Assad to an armed confrontation with the government, fueled their hopes for military assistance, consistently torpedoed Damascus peace initiatives, supported accomplices of terrorists and provocateurs like the White Helmets. In April 2018, they committed a direct act of aggression against Syria under the artificial pretext of a ‘chemical attack’, and now they are striving to waive all responsibility," embassy's spokesperson said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Syria’s FM Walid Muallem: UK Helped White Helmets Smuggle Chlorine to Idlib

    Participants in a protest in London against missile strikes on Syria
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    UK is 'Very Afraid' Russian Media Could Reveal Its Syria Actions - Journalist
    It is the Syrian people who should decide the future of the country and not Moscow or London, the embassy noted.

    UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Thursday that Syrian President Bashar Assad appeared set to remain in power for a while due to Russia’s support. He said Russia, as a dominant power in Syria, was now also responsible for maintaining peace in the war-torn country, including making sure that chemical weapons are not used against people there.

    Western states and Syrian opposition accused Damascus in April of being responsible for an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which led to a series of missile strikes by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Syria. Damascus refuted the allegations saying that the attack was plotted by militants to discredit the government troops.

    READ MORE: UK to Continue Support of White Helmets in Syria — Foreign Office

    Related:

    UK is 'Very Afraid' Russian Media Could Reveal Its Syria Actions - Journalist
    Trump's Decision to Withdraw US Troops From Syria Condemned in UK
    UK Foreign Office: Daesh Will Remain a Threat in Syria
    UK Blocks Repatriation of 'Jihadi' Doctor Detained in Syria - Reports
    Dozens of Suspected Female Jihadis Seeking to Return to UK From Syria - Reports
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, responsibility, Russian embassy in UK, Jeremy Hunt, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse