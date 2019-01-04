Swedish Hospital Says Has Received One Case of Suspected Ebola, Patient Isolated

The patient was initially admitted to Enkoping Hospital, but later transferred to a facility in Uppsala County. The hospital in Enkoping was swiftly closed over fears of staff potentially being exposed to the deadly virus.
The largest Ebola outbreak to date killed more than 11,000 people in the West African nations of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between December 2013 and April 2016, according to published reports.
Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.
