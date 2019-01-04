Register
14:45 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Most Tories Would Choose No Deal Over May's Brexit Plan - Poll

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the members of the UK Parliament prepare for a significant vote - on the government's Brexit withdrawal agreement in less than two weeks, a new survey revealed the preferences within Theresa May's own party.

    A YouGov poll showed that 64% of grassroots members of the Conservative party in a two-option scenario would opt for clean exit from the European Union — that is without any deal on the table. At the same time, only 29% would uphold the agreement, negotiated by the PM after her many trips to the EU.  

    Given a three-way choice, still more than a half — 57% — said they choose to leave the EU27 without striking any agreement, despite the scenario being potentially disruptive and chaotic.

    Theresa May's plan — largely opposed in the Parliament last month — received the backing of merely 23% of Tory MPs, according to the poll. Fifteen percent of Tories said they would prefer to keep Britain in the European Union and not leave at all, while 5 % had no preference.

    A combination of picture created in London on November 25, 2018 shows Conservative MPs (L) opposed to the Brexit withdrawl deal negotiated with EU by prime minister Theresa May (R), (top L-R) Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the Euro-sceptic European Research Group (ERG), and former prominent cabinet ministers David Davis and Boris Johnson who support the ERG's opposition to the deal and remain-supporting Conservative MPs (bottom L-R) Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve and Jo Johnson all pictured in London.
    © AFP 2018 / Ben Stansall
    A combination of picture created in London on November 25, 2018 shows Conservative MPs (L) opposed to the Brexit withdrawl deal negotiated with EU by prime minister Theresa May (R), (top L-R) Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the Euro-sceptic European Research Group (ERG), and former prominent cabinet ministers David Davis and Boris Johnson who support the ERG's opposition to the deal and remain-supporting Conservative MPs (bottom L-R) Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve and Jo Johnson all pictured in London.

    The House of Commons is set to vote on the current Brexit deal in the week starting 14 January. The PM needs 318 votes to get a deal through the Parliament, yet 117 of her 317 MPs voted against her in a confidence vote on 12 December. Additionally, the PM will have to enlist support of some Labour MPs and the DUP ‘kingmakers.'

    However, the DUP's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said on Friday there is no way Northern Ireland will support Theresa May's Brexit plan.

    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, poses for a photograph with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Arlene Foster, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds, and Chief Whip Jeffrey Donaldson, outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 26, 2017.

    The Irish backstop is nothing but a "con trick" and farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit, Wilson added.

    READ MORE: DUP's Sammy Wilson on Brexit: Irish Backstop is a Con Trick

    The YouGov poll was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council. 

    Related:

    DUP's Sammy Wilson on Brexit: Irish Backstop is a Con Trick
    Dreadful Brexit Deal: All EU States Could Ask UK For Trading Concessions - Prof
    Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights
    UK Police to Kick Off Drills Tackling Unrest in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    Brexit, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse