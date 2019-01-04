UK Deploys Royal Navy to English Channel to Curb Wave of Illegal Migration

According to UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, Britain intends to deploy HMS Mersey in the Strait of Dover to help stem the flow illegal migrants to the United Kingdom via the English Channel, adding that the UK wants to "help prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey".

He expressed hope that the professionalism of British navy personnel will prevent "the dangerous journey of migrants through the canal."

Earlier, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Wednesday turned to the head of the Defence Ministry with a request to use the Royal Navy in the strait to help tackle the ongoing migrant crisis.

"My focus continues to be on protecting the UK border and preventing loss of life in the Channel," Minister Javid said, as quoted by ABC.

Many cases of migrants attempting to cross the channel to get into Britain have been documented in recent years, and smugglers seemingly scaled up their efforts during last year's festive period and the opening days of 2019.

Recently, speaking on a visit to Dover, Sajid Javid said "a question has to be asked: if you are a genuine asylum seeker, why have you not sought asylum in the first safe country you arrived in?".

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in his turn, has backed Sajid Javid's comments on asylum seekers, despite the home secretary receiving flak.

Also on Wednesday, two people suspected of illegally organising the transfer of migrants across the English Channel were arrested and have been remanded in custody.