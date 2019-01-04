Explosion Outside AfD Office in Germany Damages Three Buildings

An explosion occurred in front of Alternative for Germany's (AfD) office in Dobeln, Saxony on Thursday evening, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine.

The AfD office building as well as two neighbouring buildings and two parked cars were damaged; fortunately, nobody was hurt.

According to a report published on the site saechsische.de, at the time of the explosion "a few flashes of light like the fireworks" were seen. Eyewitnesses also observed a man placing something in a trash can on the roadside just before the explosion. Furthermore, suspects were observed hurrying to a car and driving off.

Saxony's State Office of Criminal Investigation has started looking in to the crime, and is considering the possibility that the incident could have been politically motivated.