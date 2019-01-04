Register
11:45 GMT +304 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly-elected lawmakers sit on the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016

    Spain's Vox Party Calls on Coalition to Drop Domestic Violence Efforts

    © AP Photo / Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The party said it will only support the right-wing coalition if domestic violence in the legislation draft is omitted.

    Spain's right-wing Vox party, which surprised everyone by winning 12 seats in recent elections in Andalusia, said it will only support the right-wing coalition it forms with other parties if they agree to ditch the legislation draft that supposedly aims to fight domestic violence.

    The legislation seeks to secure a whopping €1 billion programme, which should implement some 200 measures to tackle domestic violence, mostly by providing social, psychological, and legal assistance for the victims, and by creating school curricula that would teach children about matters of sexism.

    a banner reading in Spanish No entry, dangerous, industrial facilities are on the point of collapse is seen at the main entrance of La Camocha mine, abandoned five years ago because of the coal crisis in Hueces, near Gijon, Spain.
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Moving Beyond Fossil Fuels: Spain to Shutter All Coal Plants in 2019
    However, the party has a different outlook on the bill.

    "They are submitting to the commandments of the gender dictatorship," Vox candidate Francisco Serrano tweeted on Wednesday.

    The party's spokesperson in Andalusia's parliament, Francisco Serrano, also tweeted that what Vox wants is to to eliminate "prejudices" and "respect the presumption of innocence, as well as judicial independence".

    Additionally, the party seeks "to put an end to million-dollar subsidies that encourage feminist supremacy and left-wing ideology."

    According to the party, these measures are "dictated by gender ideology with radical feminist associations."

    Unsurprisingly, the initial response from both The Popular Party and their centre-right counterpart, Ciudadanos, was a firm denial.

    "Freedom and equality are non-negotiable," Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

    Domestic violence 
    CC0
    Poland Scraps Plan to Legitimise 'Single Cases' of Domestic Violence
    Popular Party MP Marta González said it was "nonsense" to even question whether there was a need for such measures, citing "47 women killed in 2018 by their partners or ex-partners, leaving 39 children orphaned". 

    Gender-based violence is currently a hot topic in Spain, after a group of five men — now know as La Manada, or The Wolfpack — attacked a woman during the San Fermín bull-running festival in Pamplona.

    The national debate was fuelled Wednesday by a regional court ruling, which said the men should remain out on bail while they wait for the appeal hearing against their conviction of sexual abuse.

    Despite the parties' initial reaction, Vox remains confident that their coalition mates will review their positions.

    "If Ciudadanos and PP want Vox votes, they will have to sit down with Vox to hear the electoral programme of our 12 MPs," the party tweeted.

    The rise of Vox marks the first major victory of a right-wing movement in Spain in decades, Daily Telegraph reports. Right now, right-wing movements have gained traction in Europe, Latin America and the United States, the website says.

    Related:

    Spain Celebrates Holy Innocents’ Day With Egg and Flour Fights (VIDEO)
    US State Dept Warns of Possible Terror Attacks in Spain During New Year Holidays
    Pro-Catalan Independence Groups Rally Against Cabinet Meeting in Spain (VIDEO)
    Convicted Murderer Arrested in Spain for Killing Young Teacher Who Went Running
    'Outrageous Behavior': Spain Shadows UK Royal Navy Nuclear Sub Near Gibraltar
    Spain's Prosecutor Accuses Shakira of Tax Fraud
    Spain to Join French-German Project to Build European Sixth-Gen Fighter Jet
    Tags:
    domestic violence, legislation, bill, VOX party, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse