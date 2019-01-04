Irish Airline Ryanair Obtains UK License for Post-Brexit Flights

"Ryanair, Europe’s No. 1 airline, today (3 Jan) confirmed that the UK CAA has issued Ryanair UK with a UK AOC, which will allow this UK airline to operate UK domestic and UK to non-EU routes in a post-Brexit environment, if necessary," the company said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.
The official also called on London and Brussels to reach an agreement on a transition period after the withdrawal which would allow avoiding any disruption of flights in 2019.
The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29. However, officials on both sides have speculated about the possibility of withdrawal without an agreement on future relations.
