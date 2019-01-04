France Charges Woman Tied to Charlie Hedbo Attack With Terrorism Plot - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Soulef Adjimi will remain in custody until Monday when a hearing on her arrest will be held, the FranceInfo broadcaster reported.

The wife of jihadist Peter Cherif, known of having ties with the perpetrators of the attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine was detained alongside her husband and children on December 16 in Djibouti on charges of "having links to a criminal terrorist group and financing a terrorist organization" and was subsequently extradited to France.

© AP Photo / Francois Mori Deadliest Terrorist Attacks in France: From Charlie Hebdo to Champs Elysees

Cherif has repeatedly been indicted in several separate cases and is currently in the center of a preliminary investigation, launched in 2017, into his activities in Yemen. His wife is also probed in this case, according to FranceInfo.

Cherif has told the authorities he had met Cherif Kouachi, the gunman who attacked the Charlie Hebdo office, alongside his brother Said, in Yemen. The shooting, which took place in January 2015, left 12 people, including two police officers, killed.

Both shooters, who have said they were members of the Yemeni branch of al-Qaeda terror group, were subsequently killed by the law enforcement.

READ MORE: Three Years Since Charlie Hebdo: 'Freedom of Expression is Becoming Luxury Item'