Greeks Outraged by Prison Leave for Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment – Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) – The walks of Greek terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas from the Revolutionary Organization 17 November terror group, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment, in Athens caused public outrage in Greece, local media reported on Thursday.

Koufodinas has got the sixth consecutive prison leave since 2017. His latest "holidays" lasted for six days, the iEfimerida media outlet reported.

READ MORE: DoJ: Canadian Who Plotted New York Terror Attacks Sentenced 40 Years in Prison

According to the media outlet, the Greeks were shocked when saw Koufodinas walking with his son and friends near the places where he and his group staged deadly attacks. Other reports called Koufodinas' walks in Athens a scandal.

Koufodinas was arrested in 2002 and got 11 life sentences over staging deadly terror attacks.