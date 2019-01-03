Thousands Without Power, Telephone After Storm Alfrida Hits Sweden (PHOTOS)

Tens of thousands of people in Sweden have been left without electricity and phone network after the country was hit by the second hurricane in a week.

Roofs, trees and power lines were damaged as a result of strong winds, with speed exceeding 30 meters per second battering Sweden.

According to the Local, following the storm, residents could not even reach emergency services due to outages.

JUST NU: Över 70 000 hushåll utan el i stormen Alfrida. https://t.co/89mdA6au51 pic.twitter.com/jJAYmw104x — Expressen (@Expressen) January 2, 2019

In some places, bad weather paralysed traffic, largely due to bridge closures, and a number of schools cancelled classes. Meanwhile, planes were forced to land at alternative airports, with some even having to return to their points of departure.

Stormen Alfrida rasar: ”Det ligger träd överallt” • Vägar blockerade • Öresundsbron avstängd • Färjor och tåg ställs inhttps://t.co/89mdA6au51 pic.twitter.com/Gbxtv73Q1C — Expressen (@Expressen) January 2, 2019

As of Thursday afternoon, there are still 28,915 people without electricity — 26,177 in Stockholm County and 3,883 in Uppsala.

Fire stations have been distributing water and allowing Swedes to charge their mobile phones and remain warm.