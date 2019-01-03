British Army Seeks Out Selfie Addicts & Millennials of Snowflake Generation

A new campaign by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) calling on Generation Z to join to the military has been met with mixed reaction online, as soon as the fresh recruitment video and posters were released to the public.

British Army bosses appealed to young Brits to sign up for army jobs, as new MoD posters call on the "snowflakes," the "me me me millennials," and the "selfie addicts" to realize their military service potential.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson branded the appeal "a powerful call to action that appeals to those seeking to make a difference as part of an innovative and inclusive team".

New ad campaign from British Army targeting gaming addicts "me me me millennials", "snowflakes" & "selfie addicts" of Gen Z launches this month. pic.twitter.com/P4SjPMVIqy — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) January 3, 2019​

Major General Paul Nanson said that the "Army sees people differently and we are proud to look beyond the stereotypes and spot the potential in young people, from compassion to self-belief."

The British Army hired the outsourcing giant Capita in 2012 to help reach recruitment targets but the private giant has failed every year since, with the shortfall ranging from 21% to 45%. The newest appeal to the generation born approximately between 1995 and 2015 or the so-called millennials has received mixed reviews online.

That's exactly what they're trying to hide… the real army life is what's making most people leave the forces as soon as they can. — G T J (@IWhoKnows6) January 3, 2019​

Why? This mirrors the life of most of us prior to joining up. A life of boredom and lack of opportunity which could never unlock our potential. This speaks to all the trolley pushers who could be talented operators with the right opportunities. — David Jackson (@jacko2503) January 3, 2019​

I agree this is a good advert for recruitment. I’m my day they #Frank windsurfing, drinking with his mates. Move with the times.

The army set me up the right way with morales, fitness, leadership at all levels and teamwork. #REspect — Oakham Police (@OakhamPolice) January 3, 2019​

Defence Minister Gavin Williamson has insisted that the appeal showed "that time spent in the Army equips people with skills for life and provides comradeship, adventure and opportunity like no other job does."