Policeman Reveals What Made Him Tackle Manchester Knife Attacker

On New Year's Eve, a woman and two men, including a British Transport Police officer, were injured in a stabbing attack at a Victoria Train Station platform in Manchester, England. The suspected assailant was detained minutes after the attack and is currently in custody as police continue a counter-terrorism investigation.

British Transport Police (BTP) sergeant Lee Valentine, who was injured in the 31 December stabbing attack in Manchester, has admitted that "instinct took over" when he ran towards the assailant.

Valentine said that he and three other BTP officers "had no idea" what they were running towards when they heard screams at a Victoria Train Station platform in Manchester on New Year's Eve.

"When we saw the man wielding a knife, instinct took over and we were able to, in company with Travel Safe Officers from Metrolink, successfully detain the male", Valentine told reporters shortly after being discharged from hospital where he received treatment for a stab wound to his shoulder.

He also specifically praised the "overwhelming" recognition he had received for his decisive role in subduing the attacker.

"My team and I are grateful to everyone who sent in messages of support – it really does mean the world to us", Valentine pointed out.

BTP's Chief Constable Paul Crowther, for his part, said that he was "humbled" by the officers' "tenacity and dedication".

"This horrific incident underlines the bravery of our officers, who selflessly ran towards danger to help keep the public safe. As the first officers on the scene, their quick-thinking and outstanding response helped to prevent more passengers (from) being hurt and stands as a testament to the force", Crowther stressed.

His remarks came after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement on Tuesday that UK authorities are continuing to investigate the Monday stabbing attack and that the incident could be terror-related.

According to the GMP, the 25-year-old suspect is being held and assessed for mental health issues. Police also noted that the attack took place very close to the scene of the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which left 23 people dead, including the attacker.