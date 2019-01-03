UK Crime Agency Arrests Iranian National, Briton on Migrant Smuggling Charges

LONDON (Sputnik) – Dozens of people annually cross into the United Kingdom from France’s Calais region, where migrants have set up makeshift camps, via the English Channel.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had arrested an Iranian citizen and a UK national on suspicion of arranging migrant trafficking across the English Channel.

"NCA officers have tonight (2 January 2019) arrested a 33-year-old Iranian national and a 24-year-old British man in Manchester, on suspicion of arranging the illegal movement of migrants across the English Channel into the UK. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time," the NCA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to UK media, only since November, 239 people have attempted to cross the channel by boat into the United Kingdom.

Notably, a lot of people drown during the perilous journey. UK media have reported that traffickers leave migrants on flimsy dinghies halfway across the English Channel and order them to wait for UK border guards to rescue them.

Moreover, some migrants reportedly pay up to 10,000 pounds ($13,000) to be smuggled into the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had agreed on a joint action to tackle illegal migration in the English Channel with French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. Moreover, Javid asked the UK Royal Navy for support in dealing with the crisis.