French Police Arrest One of Key Yellow Vests' Leaders in Central Paris - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) – French police arrested Eric Drouet, one of the key figures in the so-called yellow west protests, near Place de la Concorde in central Paris over, local media reported.

Drouet was arrested for the "organization of a non-declared manifestation" late on Wednesday, the FranceInfo broadcaster, reported, citing a police source. The outlet added that Drouet and around 50 other people had arrived at the square to light candles for those injured during the yellow west protests. Apart from the opposition figure, a lot of other participants of the campaign have been arrested for identity checks.

The broadcaster noted that Drouet already faced trial in France in the wake of his previous arrest on December 22 over illegal possession of a police baton and participation in a group established for the purposes of violent activities.

Notably, on December 6, Drouet suggested that the participants of the yellow west protests should enter the Elysee Palace, which is the French presidential residence.

The yellow vest protests, named after hi-vis jackets worn by French drivers, began in November as a series of rallies against the fuel tax hike. Though the government has since backtracked on its fuel tax reform, the protests have grown into demonstrations against economic policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The protests have been overshadowed by violence between demonstrators and law enforcement.

