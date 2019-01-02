Almost 2,000 Israelis Bought Fake Tickets to Ukrainian Pilgrimage Site - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - According to Vesty.co.il online news portal, the pilgrims bought fake plane tickets valued at $1.27 million from a criminal group, which declared the contract void after receiving the money.

As a result of a scam with flight tickets. about 2,000 Israeli pilgrims have been unable to fly to the Ukrainian city of Uman, which is one of pilgrimage sites for Jews, media outlet reported Wednesday.

A 29-year-old Israeli national was reportedly detained by the police as part of the case selling fake plane tickets.

The law enforcement officers have seized an expensive car from the detained Israeli and the money from its auction will be spent on paying compensation to those affected by the fraud.

Uman is the burial site of Rabbi Tori Nachman, a Jewish scholar and sage who founded the Breslov Hasidic movement and died in 1810. Shortly before his death, Nachman urged his followers to pray at his grave ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

