Merkel Remains Most Popular Politician in Germany - Poll

According to the poll, Merkel’s support totals 60 percent. She is followed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)’s leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Greens co-chair Robert Habeck, with 55 percent and 50 percent of approval rating respectively.
Among the top 10 politicians are Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock; Foreign Minister Heiko Maas; Die Linke leader in the Bundestag, Sahra Wagenknecht; Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner; and Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.
The survey was conducted among 1,007 respondents on December 19-20, with the margin of error not exceeding 3 percent.
