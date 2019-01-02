Merkel Remains Most Popular Politician in Germany - Poll

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains the most popular politician in her country, with her rating gaining 10 points compared to September, Forsa Institute's poll commissioned by the RTL/n-tv broadcasters showed.

According to the poll, Merkel’s support totals 60 percent. She is followed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)’s leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Greens co-chair Robert Habeck, with 55 percent and 50 percent of approval rating respectively.

Among the top 10 politicians are Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Greens co-chair Annalena Baerbock; Foreign Minister Heiko Maas; Die Linke leader in the Bundestag, Sahra Wagenknecht; Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner; and Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen.

READ MORE: Merkel Promises Germany Will Take Greater International Responsibility in 2019

© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky Merkel's Successor Leaves Chancellor Behind in Popularity Rating – Report

Meanwhile, the poll showed a drop in support for the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) compared to September. CSU leader and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer lost 11 points and did not enter the top 10 of politicians, securing only 25 percent of support. The support for Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder similarly fell by 11 points to 31 percent.

The survey was conducted among 1,007 respondents on December 19-20, with the margin of error not exceeding 3 percent.