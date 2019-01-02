Two Million People Watch David Beckham and Son Dancing on Instagram

Australian singer Peter Andre has offered to teach former England football star David Beckham and his eldest son Brooklyn how to dance after the pair appeared on Instagram jiggling to one of his songs.

More than two million people have clicked on the video of Beckham, 43, and his firstborn son dancing to the song Mysterious Girl at a New Year's Eve party.

Andre, who had a hit with the song in 1995, offered to teach the pair how to do the "bogle", a dance which originated in Jamaica.

Beckham, his former Spice Girls wife Victoria, and their children — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven — are said to have spent £30,000 on a New Year's Eve party at their home in England.

— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) 1 January 2019

​Beckham played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy and won 115 caps for England.

His eldest son has not followed him into football and is currently studying design.