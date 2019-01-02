UK Royals Reportedly 'Amazed' as Meghan Markle Bans Prince Harry From Booze

The changes to the prince’s lifestyle were also possibly prompted by the fact that many of his party-loving friends have been “quietly weeded out” of his contact list following his marriage to Meghan, according to reports.

Members of the British Royal Family were left “amazed” by Prince Harry’s healthy appearance during their Christmas getaway at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, a result of Meghan Markle persuading him to give up alcohol, tea and coffee in support of her pregnancy, The Daily Express reports.

According to the newspaper, the prince looked “leaner and bright-eyed”, with a number of his friends noticing that Harry also became “calmer” than before.

"Considering he’s been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager, it’s quite an achievement. He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill. He was a great laugh but it was always very full on," a source said. "Now his new regime doesn’t make him the most entertaining party guest in the world, but he’s definitely more chilled and relaxed."

Also, many of the prince’s party-loving friends “have been quietly weeded out” of his contact list following his marriage, while Harry himself apparently became a “huge fan” of the new lifestyle introduced to him by Meghan.

"He eats well, doesn’t poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier," one of his friends remarked.