French Police Disperse Yellow Vests Protesters Blocking Oil Terminal - Reports

On December 29, the seventh Saturday in a row to witness Yellow Vests rallies across France, media reported that a total of 800 protesters had gathered in the French city of Rouen.

Police dispersed Yellow Vests protesters who were blocking an oil terminal situated near the city of Rouen in the country's northwest, France Bleu broadcasted Benoît Lemaire, the director of Police Prefecture in Seine-Maritime, as saying.

"Any blockade is unacceptable. Lighting up a fire close to the oil station is extremely dangerous," he said.

The police representative also stressed that the demonstrators have to be tried in a court of law for their actions.

He emphasised that police got involved in the situation just like they did at the start of the demonstrations, when the so-called Yellow Vests started to block entry points and jeopardised public order and security.

Lemaire's comments follow reports of Yellow Vests protests breaking out on December 29 in the French city of Rouen; some protesters set the entrance of the city's office of the Bank of France on fire.

The so-called Yellow Vests protests — named after the reflective jacket all French drivers are legally required to carry in their vehicles at all times — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned fuel tax hike, which is what initially sparked the protests, the movement has evolved into a broader campaign against the French government's policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.