German Authorities Probe Bottrop, Essen Ramming Attacks as Terror Act - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - According to Tagesspiegel, the German Prosecutor General's Office, which deals with terrorism-related crimes, is considering the possibility to assume control over the case.

The German security services are reportedly treating the 50-year-old man's intentional ramming into pedestrians in Bottrop and Essen as a terror act, media reported.

On Tuesday, the dpa news agency said that a man, identified as Andreas N. plowed a silver Mercedes into a crowd mainly consisting of foreigners and injured at least four people.

The driver then headed to neighboring Essen, attempted to hit people at a bus stop and was arrested by the police. The attacker reportedly targeted foreigners, as those hit by his car included Syrian and Afghan nationals.

A joint statement by the Essen prosecutor's office and police of the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster said that the suspect was making "anti-foreigner comments" during detention, and local police have information that the attacker could have some mental issues.