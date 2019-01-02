German Authorities Probe Bottrop, Essen Ramming Attacks as Terror Act - Reports

The German security services are reportedly treating the 50-year-old man's intentional ramming into pedestrians in Bottrop and Essen as a terror act, media reported.
The driver then headed to neighboring Essen, attempted to hit people at a bus stop and was arrested by the police. The attacker reportedly targeted foreigners, as those hit by his car included Syrian and Afghan nationals.
A joint statement by the Essen prosecutor's office and police of the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster said that the suspect was making "anti-foreigner comments" during detention, and local police have information that the attacker could have some mental issues.
