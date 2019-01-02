Finnish Court to Review Arrest Extension of Russian National Terada - Campaigner

The United States have 45 days to file an extradition request. If the US authorities fail to submit the request to Finland, the detainee will be released.
The court of the Finnish city of Vantaa will consider on Wednesday extending arrest of Russian national Mira Terada, born in 1988 under name of Oksana Vovk, human rights activist Johan Backman told Sputnik Tuesday. Terada is currently staying in a detention center in Vantaa as she is waiting for a court hearing.
The consular department of the Russian embassy in Finland has told Sputnik that it was maintaining contacts with the Finnish authorities to support Terada.
READ MORE: Russian Diplomats Visit Butina, Demand Humane Treatment Amid Isolation
All comments
Show new comments (0)