Finnish Court to Review Arrest Extension of Russian National Terada - Campaigner

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Russian national Mira Terada was detained under an Interpol warrant in Helsinki Airport On December 15 as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Finland. She is wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and money laundering charges, which the Russian national denied.

The United States have 45 days to file an extradition request. If the US authorities fail to submit the request to Finland, the detainee will be released.

The court of the Finnish city of Vantaa will consider on Wednesday extending arrest of Russian national Mira Terada, born in 1988 under name of Oksana Vovk, human rights activist Johan Backman told Sputnik Tuesday. Terada is currently staying in a detention center in Vantaa as she is waiting for a court hearing.

" At 2 p.m [12:00 GMT], the court of the city of Vantaa will hear the case of Russian citizen Mira Terada, who, together with her lawyer Yokhanna Karvinen, will seek release from prison on her own recognizance, at least until receiving documents from the United States," Backman said.

The consular department of the Russian embassy in Finland has told Sputnik that it was maintaining contacts with the Finnish authorities to support Terada.

