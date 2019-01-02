Manchester Attacker Detained Under Mental Health Act - UK Police

According to the Greater Manchester Police, the suspect is being held and assessed for mental health issues.
On Monday evening, three people, a couple and a policeman, received stab wounds in a knife attack at Victoria station. The suspected attacker was detained minutes after the attack and is currently in custody in Manchester. The policeman was discharged from the hospital earlier on Tuesday, while the couple "are still being treated in hospital for their serious injuries," police said.
UK police added that they were "currently searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester which is believed to be where the man had most recently been living."
Police also noted that the attack took place very close to the scene of the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, killed 23 people, including the attacker.
