Manchester Attacker Detained Under Mental Health Act - UK Police

The Greater Manchester Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday that UK authorities continue to investigate Monday's stabbing attack at Victoria station due to alleged links to terrorism. A raid of the 25-year-old suspect's home in the city's Cheetham Hill area is ongoing.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, the suspect is being held and assessed for mental health issues.

On Monday evening, three people, a couple and a policeman, received stab wounds in a knife attack at Victoria station. The suspected attacker was detained minutes after the attack and is currently in custody in Manchester. The policeman was discharged from the hospital earlier on Tuesday, while the couple "are still being treated in hospital for their serious injuries," police said.

© REUTERS / Peter Nicholls UK Police Investigating Manchester Station Stabbing Attack as Terror Act

"We are treating this as a terrorist investigation which is being led by counter terrorism officers with support from Greater Manchester Police. They were working throughout the night to piece together the details of what happened and to identify the man who was arrested," police tweeted.

UK police added that they were "currently searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester which is believed to be where the man had most recently been living."

Police also noted that the attack took place very close to the scene of the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, killed 23 people, including the attacker.