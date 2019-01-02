Noisy Rally in Kiev Commemorates WWII Nazi Collaborator Bandera (PHOTOS)

KIEV (Sputnik) - Several hundreds of people participated Tuesday in marches commemorating the birthday of the Ukrainian fascist collaborator Stepan Bandera in Kiev, media reported.

According to the Vesti news outlet, about 500 people joined the march with about 50 people carrying flags of the Ukrainian National Corps party.

The Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper reported that another demonstration was held in the city center Tuesday night, with members of several radical nationalist organizations, including Right Sector.

Ukrainians marching in Kiev to celebrate the birthday of Stepan Bandera, an Nazi collaborator responsible for ethnic crimes. pic.twitter.com/5yuOHjYMOA — Jacpoludek (@Jacpoludek) 1 января 2019 г.

The rally was headed by Ruslan Koshulynskyi, a presidential candidate from Svoboda party, the media added.

è in corso a Kiev l' annuale manifestazione commemorativa di Stepan #Bandera, nazionalista ucraino che durante la seconda guerra mondiale collaborò ai crimini dell' occupate nazista, prima di venire da questo marginalizzato. pic.twitter.com/xL43On12QG — Marco Bordoni (@bordoni_saker) 1 января 2019 г.

A total of 450 police officers and National Guard servicemen were maintaining order at the marches. No incidents of misconduct were reported, the police said in a statement. Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Ukrainian nationalists marching in Kiev celebrating birthday of Stepan Bandera, leader of antisemitic OUN and Nazi collaborator. pic.twitter.com/soIEoOult0 — Eduard Dolinsky (@edolinsky) 1 января 2019 г.

