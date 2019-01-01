Magnitude 4.1 Quake Jolts Central Italy, Train Traffic Suspended - Reports

According to the Italian seismologists, the epicenter was registered at depth of 17 kilometers in a commune of Collelongo in the province of L'Aquila.

There has been no immediate information about deaths or damages. However, Local authorities reportedly examine the railways in the zone impacted by tremors. The train traffic from Rome to L'Aquila was temporarily suspended.

© AP Photo / AP Photo Powerful Quake of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Indonesia - USGS

According to local media reports, the new seismic activity might have been caused by the quake that jolted Italian region on December 26. The 5.1 magnitude earthquake followed a series of tremors, the eruption of Mount Etna in the eastern part of Sicily as well as the Stromboli volcano, located on a small island, north of Sicily.

The Corriere Della Sera newspaper reported that at least 28 people were hurt in the earthquake in December near the Sicilian city of Catania with the vast majority of them having suffered minor injuries.

