Amsterdam's Airport Partially Evacuated as Man Claims to Have Bomb – Police

The perpetrator has been captured, with police saying that departure hall 3 was evacuated as a "precautionary measure".

According to police, one departure hall at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport was evacuated after a man claimed to have a bomb. According to social media reports, departure hall 3 was being evacuated due to the threat.

​Police detained the perpetrator and departure hall 3 has been cleared as a "precautionary measure".

The police statement added that the airport was resuming normal operation.