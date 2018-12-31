Register
20:03 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, pictured taking on two Sporting Lisbon defenders, may be leaving in January

    Who's Going Where? Transfer Window Season is Here and Merry-Go-Round is Upon us

    © AFP 2018 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    European football's transfer window opens on Tuesday, January 1 and is expected to lead to the usual hectic trafficking in footballers before it finally closes on January 31. So who is expected to move?

    Aaron Ramsey 

    Arsenal's Welsh international midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to seal a shock move to Italian champions Juventus.

    Italy's Corriere dello Sport newspaper claims Ramsey has also agreed a move to Serie A.

    The 28-year-old, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out in the summer, is set for a four-year deal worth eight million euros (£7m) a year.

    Ramsey was signed from Cardiff by Arsene Wenger a decade ago and has scored 37 goals in 251 appearances but he is considered surplus to requirements by manager Unai Emery, who took over at the Emirates in the summer.

    He will join Juve on a free transfer and many Gunners fans have taken to social media to berate the club for letting him go.

    Douglas Costa

    Tipped for a move the other way — from Turin to England — could be the Brazilian winger Douglas Costa who is reportedly wanted by Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

    Douglas Costa, pictured in action for Juventus, is tipped for a move to Old Trafford
    © AFP 2018 /
    Douglas Costa, pictured in action for Juventus, is tipped for a move to Old Trafford

    United are said to be lining up a £60m bid for Costa, who scored 29 goals in 141 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Bayern Munich and then on to Italy.

    United have been seeking a wide player for some time and believe Costa could provide the service which Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford have been lacking this season.

    According to Calciomercato, Juventus are willing to let Costa leave in the summer but will resist a move for him in the January window and United's canny chief executive Ed Woodward may be unwilling to get the chequebook out for Costa when a new manager might be coming into Old Trafford in the summer and might not fancy the Brazilian.

    Manchester City are also reported to be keen on Costa, who only made a move to Juventus permanent in the summer.

    Frenkie de Jong

    Ajax Amsterdam are one of Europe's perennial "selling clubs" and have long been a nursery of talent but, since their heyday in the 1970s, most players have tended to move on before becoming international stars.

    The club's sporting director Marc Overmars — himself a former Arsenal and Holland star — has reportedly accepted that talented pair Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt will be leaving the club in 2019.

    Barcelona are said to the favourites to sign the pair, although Paris St Germain have an interest in de Jong and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also said to be "wild" about the 21-year-old midfielder.

    Javier Hernandez

    Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, has had two spells in the English Premier League.

    The pacey Mexican striker scored 37 goals in 103 appearances for Manchester United but became frustrated at a lack of chances in the starting line-up and, after a loan spell with Real Madrid, moved to Bayer Leverkusen for whom he scored an impressive 28 goals in 54 games in the Bundesliga.

    West Ham manager Slaven Bilic signed him for £16m in 2017 but was sacked four months later.

    Chicharito has scored four goals this season for the Hammers and his form has drawn him to the attention of both Valencia and Real Betis.

    Valencia want the 30-year-old to replace Michy Batshuayi, who is due to leave in January after failing to impress while on loan from Chelsea.

    Nathaniel Clyne

    Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne — who started out with Crystal Palace — has found himself the odd man out as the Reds shot to the top of the English Premier League.

    The 27-year-old England right back has returned after a long spell out injured but has found himself behind youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

    Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly willing to let him go out loan to regain match fitness and confidence and former Palace boss Neil Warnock is favourite to sign him, at Cardiff.

    Fernando Llorente 

    Spanish striker Fernando Llorente is expected to leave Tottenham in January, with a deal already agreed with one of Turkey's top clubs, Galatasaray.

    Llorente has started just one Premier League game since joining Spurs from Swansea City in September 2017 and recently he was getting fed up of being a squad player.

    But Spurs will hope to hold onto him until the end of the month as their South Korean striker Son Heung-Min will be away at the Asian Cup in Australia and Llorente is the only back up to England striker Harry Kane.

    Galatasaray are said to have agreed a £1m fee with Spurs for the 33-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

    Dominic Solanke

    One deal which is as good as done is Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke's loan move to Crystal Palace.

    The 21-year-old joined Liverpool from Chelsea but has found it hard to break into a team which has Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane aswell as Daniel Sturridge.

    "It's no secret he's a target. What would he do? Provide an attacking threat. He's a proven goalscorer through all the age groups at (former club) Chelsea and England," said Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

    "If he comes here, it'll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football. He's someone with the profile we're looking for, and the ability we are looking for. We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England," said Hodgson.

    Solanke has reportedly turned down a permanent move to Palace's arch-rivals Brighton because he wants to stay at Liverpool long-term and hopes he can impress Klopp during a loan spell and force his way into the manager's reckoning.

    Callum Hudson-Odoi

    Red Bull Leipzig are set to join the race with Bayern Munich to sign Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Germany's Kicker website.

    Bayern have made a second bid in excess of £20m for the 18-year-old but Leipzig are said to be favourites.

    If he moves to the Bundesliga he will follow Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City to join table-topping Borussia Dortmund and was rewarded with a place in the England team.

    Christian Pulisic

    Pulisic, a 20-year-old American, has been hunted by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea but the Blues have reportedly won the race to sign the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund, where he has scored 10 goals in 80 appearances.

    Cengiz Under

    Tottenham and Arsenal are said to be fighting it out for Roma's Turkish winger Cengiz Under.

    Spurs reportedly made a £45million bid as Mauricio Pochettino looked to bolster his attacking options in January but Arsenal now appear to be in the box seat.

    The 21-year-old has been one of the bright spots in a poor season for Roma, who know they have to pay 20 percent of his fee to his former club Istanbul Basaksehir.

    Mason Holgate

    Everton defender Mason Holgate, who was widely tipped for a move to Fulham, is now said to be likely to join West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League in the summer.

    Holgate has had a limited number of appearances for the Merseyside club this season, having featured only six times in all competitions, and manager Marco Silva wants to send him out on loan to give him game time.

    Related:

    Culinary Curiosity: Football Players From Abroad Try Russian Dishes
    North Korean Travel Agency Unlikely Sponsor of English Football Team
    No Sex for the Win: Meet 'Football Monks' Who Nearly Won the Premier League
    UK Football Star Gary Lineker Rebukes Trump, Prompting Twitter Meltdown
    Tags:
    move, transfer, football, Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, Turin, Istanbul, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse