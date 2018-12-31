Register
08:39 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British passport

    Record Number of Britons Seek Irish Passports as Brexit Looms

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Chris Fleming
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The number of British Citizens applying for Irish citizenship rapidly rose ahead of Brexit.

    Almost 100,000 eligible Britons are trying to retain their EU citizenship by obtaining a passport from their closest EU neighbour, the Guardian reported. The number of British citizens applying for Irish citizenship rose by 22% in 2018, Ireland’s foreign office said on Monday – more than doubling the total number of annual applications since Britain voted to leave the European Union back in 2016.

    READ MORE: Jewish Families in UK Who Fled Nazis Apply for German Passports to Escape Brexit

    In 2017 the number of applicants for Irish passports was 81,000 and in 2015, before the Brexit referendum —  just 46,000. Under the current regulations, anybody born in the Irish Republic or Northern Ireland, or with an Irish parent or grandparent, is entitled to an Irish passport. That makes a total of about 6 million British citizens eligible for Irish citizenship. 

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK Trade Minister Says '50-50' Chance Brexit Will Not Happen – Reports
    Registrations for Irish passports in Northern Ireland, whose citizens can hold both an Irish and British passport rose by 2% as well, the Guardian reported. 

    Earlier reports have noted that descendants of Jewish families in the UK who fled the Nazi regime during World War II are also applying in increasingly large numbers for German citizenship ever since the Brexit referendum.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by March 2019.

    Related:

    UK Finance Chief Bashed for Failing to Unlock Money for No-Deal Brexit – Reports
    UK to Establish New Overseas Military Bases After Brexit – Report
    UK Trade Minister Says '50-50' Chance Brexit Will Not Happen – Reports
    UK Government Paid £100 Mln for Extra Ferries Needed in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    ‘Brexit or No Brexit UK Will Have to Trade With Other Countries’ – Economist
    Blocking Gov't Tax-Raising Powers Key to 2nd Brexit Ref - Best for Britain
    Tags:
    EU citizenship, citizen, citizenship, passport, EU, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse