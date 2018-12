MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK finance chief Philip Hammond has been accused by cabinet ministers of failing to give enough money needed to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, local media said.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said in a message to the Treasury, cited by the Telegraph newspaper, that his department had received less than a half of the sum requested.

Brokenshire reportedly warned that the 35 million pounds ($44.4 million) were not enough to avoid a "significant risk of disruption" as councils prepare to welcome back expats.

The outlet added that at least one other department had made a similar complaint about lack of funding if the country leaves the European Union in March without agreeing exit terms with Brussels.